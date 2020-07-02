Cam Newton: This is about respect, not money

Posted by Josh Alper on July 2, 2020, 1:43 PM EDT
Getty Images

The terms of the contract that quarterback Cam Newton agreed to with the Patriots include $500,000 in guaranteed money, a $1.05 million base salary and a collection of roster bonuses and incentives that could push the total value of the one-year deal to $7.5 million.

49ers cornerback Richard Sherman called it “just ridiculous” that a former MVP would get a deal like that given how much other quarterbacks, including backups, are set to make this season. In a post to Instagram on Thursday, Newton made his first comments about the financial aspects of his deal.

He wrote that respect is one of the things that money can’t buy and that respect is his central desire.

“This is not about money for me; It’s about respect,” Newton wrote.

A big rebound in 2020 would bring Newton more of both, although the money side of things could be impacted by the Patriots’ ability to use the franchise tag to ensure he’s around New England for more than one year.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Cam Newton: This is about respect, not money

  1. How do those words taste Sherman? Maybe think before you speak in the future instead of removing any doubt we had that you are full of hot air.

  2. Sorry, I don’t how Cam got ‘respected’ here?
    Not that there is anything wrong with playing for peanuts, the way QB salaries are but I don’t get how he gained respect?

  3. well then go get your respect out on that field , ur in the dirt right now, well you gotta dig deep and you gotta prove yourself, and for somebody determined, thats not dirt, thats soil, meaning if you water that soil and you proveyourself, next thing you know youll have fruit and thats the respect youre talking about.

  4. Man if he has a great year and is stuck playing for only $31 million next year, I am going to be furious.

  5. Translation = No one was knocking down the door for me…not even the really bad teams. I really lucked out getting a offer from the New England Patriots. I grabbed it.

  6. 4theWin says:
    July 2, 2020 at 1:46 pm
    Sorry, I don’t how Cam got ‘respected’ here?
    Not that there is anything wrong with playing for peanuts, the way QB salaries are but I don’t get how he gained respect?

    —–

    Perhaps because he lost his job and simply wants a chance to prove himself as still being a top QB in the NFL

  7. 4theWin says:
    July 2, 2020 at 1:46 pm
    Sorry, I don’t how Cam got ‘respected’ here?
    Not that there is anything wrong with playing for peanuts, the way QB salaries are but I don’t get how he gained respect?——————————————————–

    I don’t think Cam saying by signing he is gaining respect. The NFL is a totally what have you done for me lately league. I think Cam is saying that he signed for the opportunity to regain or in some case gain the respect for persevering through adversity and regaining top form. Whether or not he succeeds, is the question.

  8. 4theWin says:
    July 2, 2020 at 1:46 pm
    Sorry, I don’t how Cam got ‘respected’ here?
    Not that there is anything wrong with playing for peanuts, the way QB salaries are but I don’t get how he gained respect?
    —————————————-

    Might have something to do with being pursued and signed by one of the top two or three franchises in the NFL, with a HUGE upside.

  9. This might be the first time Cameron Jerrell Newton’s 31 years that he has said exactly the right humble thing to the media….I’ve always rooted against him, now I am rooting for him.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.