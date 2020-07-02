Chiefs say there will be no naming rights deal this season

Getty Images

Arrowhead Stadium is going to remain Arrowhead Stadium, at least for another year.

After a report from Sports Business Journal that the team was close to a naming rights deal with Government Employees Health Association (GEHA), the Chiefs have disputed that, for the time being.

“We have enjoyed a great relationship with GEHA, its leadership and its entire team for the past year and are very excited about where this partnership is headed,” the team said in a statement. “As we said when we first announced this relationship, there are important shared values between the two organizations and we are aligned on thoughts, goals and a vision of what a joint partnership will mean for the community. We’ve talked openly about the desire to find the correct field naming rights partner for Arrowhead Stadium for a number of years, and while field naming rights have always been an option to explore with GEHA as part of the strategic growth and expansion of this relationship, there has never been, nor will there be, a field naming rights deal in place for the 2020 season.

“We feel that this message was clearly communicated, but unfortunately a misleading and factually incorrect headline has been written. Amidst all that is currently happening our communities, neither the Chiefs nor GEHA are focused on a potential field naming rights deal at this time. Our partnership with GEHA remains very strong, it exceeded our expectations in the first year, and we look forward to an exciting future together.”

GEHA has sponsorship deals with the team and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, but their name apparently won’t be on the building just yet.

The team has been looking for a deal for more than 10 years, and faces the prospect of reduced revenue from ticket sales this year because of COVID-19.