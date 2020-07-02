Current NY guidelines preclude fans, and tailgating

Getty Images

If the season started today, the Bills would have to play in front of an empty stadium, with no tailgaters.

(Also, a lot of people would be saying “Why is the season starting on July 2?”)

According to the Buffalo News, the current guidelines issued by the state of New York detail the procedures pro sports teams have to go through to resume any kind of business. As with all things, they’re subject to change based on the spread of COVID-19.

The guidelines say: “No live audience, fans, or spectators will be authorized to attend any professional sporting competition or training program at the time of publication.”

“At the time of publication” is doing the heavy lifting, as we’re months from any potential preseason game, or the Sept. 13 regular season opener.

The document also says sports teams must: “Prohibit fans from congregating outside the venue and implement a security plan to safely disperse any individuals that gather outside of the venue.”

The Bills are already offering their season ticket holders the right to opt out of this season, and it appears likely that playing to reduced crowds — if any — will be part of the reality for the return of pro sports.