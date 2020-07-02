Dr. Anthony Fauci: “Disturbing resurgence” puts pandemic “completely in flux”

Posted by Mike Florio on July 2, 2020, 2:13 PM EDT
It wasn’t supposed to be this way as the Fourth of July approached. The new cases of COVID-19 registered on July 1 wasn’t supposed to set a new single-day record. Numbers weren’t supposed to be skyrocketing as temperatures increased.

But it has happened, and Dr. Anthony Fauci recognized during a Thursday appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio that this “disturbing resurgence” of the virus has made it a “moving target” as football season approaches.

He pointed to the current explosion of cases in California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida, and he added that other cities and states are demonstrating a resurgence. If things were stable (as many had expected them to be), it would be easier to have confidence regarding football season. Given the resurgence, everything is in a “state of flux” now.

And it’s just the beginning. Dr. Fauci has “great concern” regarding the behavior of the virus in the fall and winter months, as the “confluence” of COVID-19 and influenza cases occurs.

He emphasized a point that can’t be emphasized enough: Wear a mask. Wear a mask. Wear a mask.

The politicization of that issue has begun to subside, in part because anti-mask politicians have begun to realize it’s not a sustainable issue. The more that people wear masks, the less that the virus will spread, and the greater the chance that football will start — and finish.

So will either happen?

“I really cannot make any type of prediction,” Dr. Fauci said. “It’s completely in flux.”

Indeed it is. Hopefully, we won’t get fluxed out of a football season.

25 responses to “Dr. Anthony Fauci: “Disturbing resurgence” puts pandemic “completely in flux”

  1. Isn’t his agency the one that said, “Seriously people – STOP BUYING MASKS”? When I see anything the gov’t puts out, I do the opposite and shocker it was a good call.

  2. Hopefully this ends the NFL season but it won’t end the packers off season championship.

  3. The NFL is about printing money, so there is absolutely NO WAY they don’t play an NFL season this year. If that means that teams have to incorporate a 40 man minor league club on-call for available players to be called up to replace currently infected 53 man roster players, so be it. Either way, they will play football this year with or without fans and with or without all the current star players in the league.

  4. This scenario reminds me of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Before all the golden ticket winners were allowed to entire his factory, they had to sign at the bottom of a lengthy contract. The rest is history. Can this year get any stranger?

    ——–

    Remember when this started and you couldnt find toilet paper

    Now imagine that, with masks, when we have health care people running towards the virus

    They said that because frontline healthcare workers needed them and there was already a shortage.

  7. Wake up…football will not happen until there is a vaccine to create herd-immunity. Of all the confirmed cases in the US so far, even if there are an equal amount of unconfirmed cases as well, we are still at less than 1% of the total population – herd immunity requires much much more than that.

    Cloth masks are a placebo and almost completely ineffective, but they calm society, and do a tiny bit of good. If making masks mandatory, they should be surgical mask or greater.

    Businesses should open, utilizing precautions like social distancing,, but sorry to say things like football will have to wait.

  8. As long as there are a sizable number of anti-science, “liberate me” idiots running around, showing up for pool parties, going to concerts and bars and having a perverse need to make mask wearing a political statement, nothing about this is going to change…except for getting worse and worse…

    Everyday you see on the news the guy who says he thought it was an overblown hoax till his wife died. And he couldn’t be with her. He’s changed his mind. He’s no longer worried about being a “free”, “liberated” American who doesn’t want to be told what to do.

    no, that was the head of the CDC. Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

    —-

    This is a narrative that is either based on ignorance, dishonesty. They did that initially for the sole reason that there weren’t enough PPE (Masks, face shields, etc.) for health care, police and fire front line responders. Period. It wasn’t because the didn’t think the worked or were necessary, it was because there was and still is a shortage (ask anyone in the trades how hard it is to find N95/P100/organic vapor cartridges that are required to do their jobs. And they thought those people needed it more than, say, someone who wanted it to go out to dinner. Now that there are loads of people making masks, there are recommending them for everyone.

    Why is it the people screaming loudest for us to open everything back up are the same people who stubbornly refuse to the the simple things that are required for that to happen any time soon? Stop being a selfish baby and wear a mask.

  12. The only thing that could stop the Redskins from winning the Super Bowl this year is the coronavirus. Sadly, I think that might happen.

  14. If this wave is from the beaches in these states opening then how big will the protest wave across the globe be in a couple weeks…

    There is something suspicious about 50k in one day and only in the southern part of the U.S… it’s the only place on the planet spiking that much in one day. How do we know these reports are actually the truth? Some will say why would they lie, others would say they are lying to fear monger to get people to take it seriously. I don’t know who to trust anymore.

  15. I love it when the mainstream media tells us the resurgence of Covid-19 is not because of the protests. Uh huh, sure.

  16. “As long as there are a sizable number of anti-science, “liberate me” idiots running around, showing up for pool parties, going to concerts and bars and having a perverse need to make mask wearing a political statement, nothing about this is going to change…except for getting worse and worse…”

    Hard to imagine that basic sanitation that has been proven for hundreds of years to stop the spread of disease has become something to deny because of one side’s politics. Over 130k people have died here in large part to this ignorance.

    Soon the same people will be telling surgeons not to wear a mask or wash their hands before an operation because the surgeon would have to “give up some of his freedom” wearing that mask

  18. Explosion of cases a few weeks after a bunch of protests and riots. Wow I’m just shocked.

  19. Total cases are up but deaths are down as treatment is improving and the virus has already burned through the most vulnerable segments of the population. Hard to justify shutting things down in the fall for something with the fatality rate of the seasonal flu.

  22. Actually the surgeon general specifically said masks don’t work for the general public. Here’s the exact quote: “Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS! hey are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”

    Hard to misinterpret that.

    Fauci himself said nearly the same here’s his exact quote: “Right now in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks. When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is. And, often, there are unintended consequences — people keep fiddling with the mask and they keep touching their face.”

    Hard to misinterpret that either.

  24. I’m surprised anybody is surprised by the resurgence. Numbers were down when everybody was stuck at home but then a bunch of states reopened and tons of people starting acting like the virus had magically disappeared. Most of the places spiking now either just reopened or never truly were shutdown to begin with. There’s no coincidence to that.

  25. aristotle says:
    July 2, 2020 at 3:23 pm
    Total cases are up but deaths are down as treatment is improving and the virus has already burned through the most vulnerable segments of the population. Hard to justify shutting things down in the fall for something with the fatality rate of the seasonal flu.

    ————————–

    Just .. stop. Why people intentionally spread false information is beyond me. I am guessing you believe this is all a hoax?

    Covid death rate is 4.8%. Seasonal flu death rate is .1%. Covid is 48 times deadlier. If the same number of people get COVID as get the flu, the death toll would be beyond belief.

    Anyone who can divide deaths by number of infections can figure this out, basic math.

