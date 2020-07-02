Eagles coaches will quarantine, take COVID-19 test before players’ arrival

Getty Images

The Eagles want their coaches and staff back in town by July 10, Geoff Mosher of insidethebirds.com reports.

That will allow coaches to quarantine in their homes for a week before undergoing a COVID-19 test in anticipation of the players’ arrival for training camp.

The coaches will return to the NovaCare Complex on July 20, three days after a test for coronavirus.

The Eagles will have rookies report for training camp July 22, Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, with the team’s veterans returning July 28.

The Eagles will use both their NovaCare training complex as well as Lincoln Financial Field. They will hold meetings at the stadium but practice at NovaCare since it has several fields.

The league’s nine-page memo outlines protocols that dictate “meetings must be conducted virtually to the extent possible,” and when in-person meetings are necessary, “clubs must make efforts to hold [them] outdoors with participants sitting apart from one another and wearing masks. In-person meetings that do not permit physical distancing are prohibited.”

NFL facilities closed in March because of the pandemic. The NFL allowed for the return of coaches in early June, but the Eagles opted to continue working from home until closer to training camp.