FedEx asks Washington to change team name

FedEx is requesting a name change for the team that plays at FedEx Field.

A day after a group of investment firms asked FedEx and other companies to stop doing business with the team unless it changes the team name, FedEx released a statement to multiple media outlets saying it has requested a name change.

“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” the statement said.

That could be a very big deal to Washington owner Dan Snyder, who has insisted he will never change the name of the team. It’s one thing to ignore activists who are offended by the team name. It’s something else to ignore a company whose business is worth millions of dollars a year, as FedEx is to the Washington team. If other businesses follow suit, Snyder may finally decide that the team name is costing him money, and isn’t worth keeping.