Giants announce hires including director of wellness, and a female scout

The Giants announced a list of new hires and new staff positions, including hiring a director of wellness and clinical services, and also their first full-time female scout.

“This has been a difficult several months for everybody, not just for those of us in sport,” General Manager Dave Gettleman said in a statement. “As unusual as these times have been, we need to continue to be progressive so the New York Giants can ultimately be what we and our fans envision. We are very excited about what we have been able to accomplish. With these changes and additions, we continue to position ourselves for the future.”

They hired Dr. Lani Lawrence as the new director of wellness and clinical services, and she will also oversee the team’s player engagement/development program. She was previously a clinical and sport psychologist at the University of Southern California, and also a member of the USA Track & Field sport psychology group.

They also announced the following moves and additions Ed Triggs (formerly the football operations coordinator), as director of football operations; Ty Siam as director of football data & innovation; Courtney Kennedy as the football data analyst; Marquis Pendleton (previously the team’s BLESTO scout) is now an area scout; Blaise Bell as the new BLESTO scout; Hannah Burnett as the new Midlands scout; Craig Fitzgerald as director of strength and performance; Sam Coad as performance manager/assistant strength coach; and Nick Williams as offensive assistant on the coaching staff.

Burnett has worked with the Falcons the last 19 months in the scouting department, and has also interned with the Bills. She played lacrosse at the University of Massachusetts.