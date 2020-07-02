Jacob Martin on Bill O’Brien’s pledge to kneel: That speaks volumes

Getty Images

Texans coach Bill O’Brien has pledged to kneel with his players during the national anthem this season to protest social injustice.

Linebacker Jacob Martin appreciates the coach’s show of solidarity.

“I think that speaks volumes,” Martin said during a video call, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “As a coach, he doesn’t understand necessarily what some of his black players go through, but he’s an ally for sure. Someone who’s speaking out and using his platform to learn not only for himself, but to teach those around him. I think that’s very important to have from the top.

“We had talked about it on the calls we’ve had as players talking about using our platforms and using the Texans’ platforms along with the McNairs’ to help Houston move in the right direction to get the changes that we seek. It needs to be something that’s radical and something that happens as soon as possible, especially now when we have all of the eyes on the movement. I think that’s huge.”