Jets receiver Vyncint Smith predicts “a big year”

The Jets still are talking to free agent receiver Demaryius Thomas. But if Vyncint Smith does what he says he’s going to do, the Jets could be set at the position.

Smith, who has run as fast as 4.38 in the 40-yard dash, has worked hard on his route running this offseason while training in Houston with NFL and NBA trainer Justin Allen.

“I watch the other receivers like [Packers receiver] Davante Adams,” Smith said. “He’s not the fastest receiver, but he knows how to control everything to make the defensive back go where he wants him to go to get open. I’m excited with everything that’s going on and trying to stay focused and get ready for the season. It’s going to be a big year.”

The Jets signed Smith off the Texans’ practice squad last September, and he caught 17 passes for 225 yards in 13 games with four starts. He also scored a 19-yard end around against the Eagles.

“I’m very impressed with Vyncint’s improvement,” Allen said. “He’s another guy who’s locked in and has made great strides. From January to now, he’s a completely different player and a completely different athlete.”

Smith caught five passes for 91 yards and one touchdown in seven games with the Texans in 2018.