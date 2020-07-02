Kurt Warner biopic gets its Kurt Warner

Getty Images

We learned earlier this year that Kurt Warner’s storybook rise from stocking grocery shelves to winning a Super Bowl and being named NFL MVP is being made into a movie and that movie now has its leading man.

Actor Zachary Levi has agreed to portray Warner in what he called an “uplifting and inspiring” story on his Instagram account. Levi played the title role in the television show Chuck for five seasons and the title role in the movie Shazam! last year.

The latter role led Warner to quip that he’s being played by a super hero in what will be titled American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story.

“We’ve been involved in this process for a long time trying to find the right people to be involved because we have always said we’d rather not make the movie than make it wrong,” Warner said in May, via the Cardinals website. “We want to do it right and make sure it’s the story we want to tell, inspiring and uplifting and encouraging to people.”

The movie was initially set for a December release, but the COVID-19 pandemic has affected film production along with most other industries and it’s unclear what impact that will have on the schedule.