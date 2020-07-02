Nike removes all Washington gear from website

Getty Images

Nike has yet to issue the kind of statement that FedEx did regarding the name of the Washington team. The NFL’s official apparel provider has adopted a different approach.

At Nike.com, there’s no sign of any merchandise bearing the name or logo of the Washington franchise.

There’s more: The vertical drop-down menu on the left side of the site that comes up when searching for gear for any of the other NFL teams completely omits the Washington franchise.

Last year, Nike omitted the team name from its annual Salute to Service collection. The more recent action sends a much stronger message.

Still, Nike should eliminate any ambiguity and issue a statement on the issue, confirming that it has removed the gear, explaining the move, and joining FedEx in asking the team to change its name.