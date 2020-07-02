Nine more NBA players test positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

As the NBA prepares to resume play in Orlando later this month, more players are testing positive for COVID-19 before they arrive.

Via Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com, the NBA announced that nine more NBA players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In testing that was conducted from June 24-29, nine of the 344 players tested came back positive, bringing the total to 25 of 351 players tested since June 23.

With numbers popping up in MLS camp (also in Orlando, where six players from one team tested positive), it creates a reasonable doubt about the ability to finish any competitions that begin.

The NBA also announced that in testing of 884 team staffers between June 23-29, 10 have tested positive. That means players are testing positive at a much higher rate (seven times higher) than coaches and athletic trainers and others who would be in the NBA’s bubble.