Report: 49ers have discussed extensions with Raheem Mostert, Kendrick Bourne

Getty Images

The period between the end of offseason programs and the start of training camp is often a time for teams to work on contract extensions for their own players and a report indicates the 49ers are considering deals with a couple of their players.

Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com reports that the team has discussed extensions with wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and running back Raheem Mostert. There’s no word on how far those discussions have progressed.

Bourne was tendered as a restricted free agent this offseason and would be an unrestricted free agent next offseason if he doesn’t sign another deal with the team. He’s spent the last three years with the team and caught 30 passes for 358 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Mostert signed a three-year deal with the team last year, so there’s not much pressure on the time front. After leading the team in rushing in the regular season and scoring five touchdowns in the postseason, Barrows suggests that he could be in line for a salary bump.