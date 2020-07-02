Report: NFL to play black national anthem before season openers

Posted by Charean Williams on July 2, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL will play “Lift Ev’ry Voice And Sing,” commonly known as the black national anthem, before every season opener, Jason Reid of ESPN reports.

Stadiums will have someone perform “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing” before “The Star-Spangled Banner,” according to Reid.

Some players, as well as Texans coach Bill O’Brien, already have committed to kneeling for the national anthem.

The NFL is considering other measures to recognize victims of police brutality during the upcoming season, per Reid. The proposals include listing the names of victims on uniforms through helmet decals or jersey patches, an idea that would come in collaboration with the NFL Players Association.

The NFL also may produce educational programs about victims, Reid adds.

The league hopes it demonstrates “a genuine commitment to the public, players and coaches and that player voices continue to be heard,” according to Reid’s source.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitted in a video last month that the league was wrong for not listening to its players earlier and pledged allegiance in their battle for social justice.

Of course, a team signing free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick likely would be seen as more of a show of faith than anything else the league can say or do.

23 responses to “Report: NFL to play black national anthem before season openers

  3. Or how about Kaepernick could’ve signed with a team if he wanted, but he turned one team down. Kaepernick is just not that good

  4. I hope the players who choose to kneel, kneel for this one as well.

    It’s a pandering gesture that doesn’t mean anything, specifically if they’re calling it a ‘National Anthem’ (which is not). Were it a National Anthem, or even a substitute FOR a National Anthem, then they’d be perfectly right to KEEP PROTESTING IT.

    Consider the mark seriously missed, NFL.

  5. What about native Americans? Mexicans? Chinese? Pacific islanders? Let’s just play a bunch of songs instead of even playing the game. WHAT ARE WE DOING?

  11. Imagine if a white player took a knee for this garbage? He would be ostricized off the planet. Total hypocrites. Double standards galore

  12. Hmm, this is getting less and less interesting. I didn’t realize our “one nation” had two songs… Nothing says unity like providing division.

  13. Most stadiums play music composed by predominately black artists before every game already in pre-game warm-ups. Play all the music you want before- but when it’s time to stand and honor the flag and all that it represents, including the men and women who fought and died for our freedoms. — Stand, in honor, hand over heart. No protesting. No time for divisive tom foolery. Stand united, as Americans, for those two minutes and thank God for the freedoms we ALL enjoy. Then its time to play ball.

  14. I believe a lot of teams are scared to sign CK, because of the backlash if they had to cut him.
    First, it is crazy to think he should be paid better than Cam Newton or Jameis Winston. All of them want another chance to prove themselves. And after he has been out of the league so long….he might actually be quite bad. Then what?

  15. Sounds like another thing to divide races and bring more racial differences and tension.

  16. I guess the NFL is going to have their network partners jump from pregame studio coverage a few minutes early or push the kickoffs back a little. Because they’re not going to want the heat if it’s not televised.

    My bet is that the first 3 or 4 weeks the NFL will televise both, then they’ll air the black national anthem, go to commercial for the national anthem, roll right into coverage as the balls being kicked.

  17. It’s great watching you losers get upset about things like this!
    What a bunch of dainty whiners! Beautiful!

    Please tell us, again, how you’re never going to watch the NFL again! I love that one!

  18. Anyone who buys tickets should be sitting during their little song, not kneeling, sitting. If they want their own country with special benefits, get out of this one. We’re not changing our holidays, national anthem, statues, culture, or way of life to accommodate others.

  19. colne66 says:
    July 2, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    I predict total abandonment of the NFL by a large group of americans.

    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

    Is that a threat or a promise?

    Either way, don’t let the door hit your butt on the way out.

  21. I looked up the song. The lyrics say…

    “Sing a song full of the faith that dark past has taught us”
    “Sing a song full of the hope that the present provides us”

    Yet here we are, trying to erase the past and people seemingly furious of the present. If the past “taught” us something, and the present is “full of hope” what’s the problem?

