Report: NFL uninterested in delaying 2021 draft even if college plays in spring

Getty Images

Every football league is considering every scenario for getting this season played.

Several college programs already have had to shut down their strength and conditioning work due to too many positive COVID-19 tests. That does not bode well for getting in a fall season.

That’s why college football could end up playing in the spring.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour called playing in the spring “a last resort,” but it is an idea college football has considered.

Dan Wolken of USA Today reports that college football officials quietly have inquired with the NFL about whether the league would consider pushing back the 2021 draft in the event of a spring season for the colleges. The NFL, according to Wolken, made clear it isn’t interested.

The 86th NFL draft is scheduled for April 29 to May 1, 2021, in downtown Cleveland.