Robert Quinn wants to be “icing on the cake” for Bears defense

Posted by Josh Alper on July 2, 2020, 9:40 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Bears made a change at outside linebacker this offseason when they released Leonard Floyd and signed Robert Quinn as a free agent.

On paper, the move looks like one that should bear fruit for the team’s pass rush. Floyd had 11.5 sacks over the last three seasons while Quinn posted that many coming off the edge for the Cowboys last season.

If he can post something similar on a defense with the likes of Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks joining him in the front seven, the Bears should make life difficult for opposing offenses. On a recent appearance on Terrell Owens’ podcast, Quinn said that’s how he envisions things playing out.

“They already have the talent there,” Quinn said, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “I’m just trying to bring the icing on the cake. I believe in my talents. I know what I bring to the table and again I know what they had there already. I think with that formula, we can do something special this year.”

The Bears Defense didn’t slip much after allowing the fewest points in the league in 2018 and a big year for Quinn would help push them back in the other direction. Whether that makes a difference in the standings will have a lot to do with how things shape up on offense in Chicago.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Robert Quinn wants to be “icing on the cake” for Bears defense

  1. The most underrated addition of the offseason.

    Bears linebackers: Mack, Roquan Smith, Danny Trevathan, and now Quinn. Insane.

  2. Hopefully, Bears fans will keep balanced expectations regarding Quinn’s impact. He is a talented pass rusher, to be sure, but he averaged 8 sacks per 16 games over the previous 3 seasons before 2019. Was it a matter of him returning to form, or did Demarcus Lawrence draw extra attention? Or, did Dallas’s gap-disruption scheme suit Quinn’s quickness, and he won’t be able to pin his ears back as often on the Bears? It should be noted that Quinn is not a quality run defender, and seems to do little in terms of holding an assignment or ground against the run…if he’s asked to play an assignment, it might render his pass rushing less effective, or if he continues in this pass rush style he might also continue to be a negative against the rush.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.