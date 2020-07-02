Tavon Young says he’s healthy, Ravens “believe in him 100 percent”

Getty Images

The Ravens had a strong secondary in 2019 despite the loss of cornerback Tavon Young to a neck injury and they’re hoping that his return keeps their defensive backfield among the best in the league.

Young missed all of last season because of the injury, which required a surgical repair, and has spent the last year working his way back to good health. In his final conference call with reporters of the offseason, Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said that Young has achieved that goal and is on track to return to his role as the team’s top slot corner.

“He looks healthy on the computer,” Martindale said, via the team’s website. “He says he’s healthy. He’s ready to go. Tavon is ready to go, and if he tells me he’s ready to go, I believe in him 100 percent. And he’ll be ready to go, so I’m excited about that.”

Young’s return will impact others in the Ravens secondary. Marlon Humphrey moved inside at times last year, but should be paired with Marcus Peters as the team’s outside corners this year and Jimmy Smith could see time at safety as the Ravens look for ways to use their best players.