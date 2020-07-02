Trent Brown sees “special times” ahead for the Raiders

Getty Images

Right tackle Trent Brown was one of the Raiders’ free agent acquisitions during the 2019 offseason and the team went from 4-12 to 7-9 with the help of their new additions.

Another offseason has come and gone and the Raiders added another handful of players as they try to continue progressing toward a winning record this time around. Brown’s assessment of this offseason’s moves is a positive one and he thinks that it sets the stage for a good run in Las Vegas.

“I feel like we definitely got better this year,” Brown said, via the Fresno Bee. “We took strides last year and we’re going to continue to take strides and just put one foot in front of the other. Even with the additions last year, me being one of them, you can look at those guys and trust the organization . . . to put the right players in place for us to win some games and win championships. With Henry Ruggs, and we still got one of the best backs in the league and we got the best offensive line in the league. I mean, it’s about to be scary. I’m excited. I definitely think it’s going to be special times in silver and black for years to come.”

Brown has company when it comes to high expectations for the Raiders in 2020 and meeting them would make for an enjoyable first year in their new home.