Bryce Callahan: I’ve got something to prove this season

Getty Images

The Broncos didn’t get what they wanted from cornerback Bryce Callahan last season.

Denver signed Callahan as a free agent last offseason and his familiarity with Vic Fangio’s defense from Chicago put him in line for a big role on their defense, but he never wound up playing a snap. Callahan had a screw inserted in his foot after breaking it in 2018 and he needed to have another surgery to remove it after it bent while he was making his way back into action.

Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said recently that Callahan is ready to go medically and Callahan says he’s also mentally set to get back on the field after his long absence.

“Coming off of last year, it was a big disappointment,” Callahan said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I don’t want to say I’ve got something to prove, but I’ve got something to prove to myself. I’ve never been more excited to get back out on the football field. This was my first year in 20-something odd years that I didn’t play football, so it’s a big year for me. I’ve never worked this hard in the offseason. I’m ready to get back out there. I’m full-go with no limitations. I’m not really even thinking about my foot. Everything is moving in the right direction. I just want to play all 16 games, stay healthy and ball out.”

Callahan played 45 games over four years in Chicago. He has 123 tackles, four sacks, four interceptions and a forced fumble.