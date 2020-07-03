David Njoku asks Browns to trade him

Getty Images

The Browns exercised their 2021 option on tight end David Njoku‘s contract, but Njoku would prefer to be playing somewhere else by the time next year rolls around.

Njoku has requested a trade away from Cleveland ahead of this season. His agent Drew Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter of ESPN that he informed the team of that request on Friday and that the Browns responded by saying they want to keep the 2017 first-round pick, but Njoku and Rosenhaus would like to see a move made before training camp opens later this month.

“It is in David’s best interest to find a new team at this time,” Rosenhaus said.

Njoku broke his wrist last season and only appeared in four games. He has 93 catches for 1,066 yards and nine touchdowns. The Browns signed Austin Hooper as a free agent and drafted Harrison Bryant in the fourth round earlier this year.