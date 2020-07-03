Former Bucs team president Gay Culverhouse dies

Getty Images

Former Buccaneers team president and senior executive Gay Culverhouse died Wednesday at her home in Fernandina Beach, Florida, the New York Times reports via ESPN. Culverhouse was 73.

Culverhouse, the daughter of late team owner Hugh Culverhouse, was giving five years to live in 2003 after being diagnosed with myelofibrosis, a form of chronic leukemia inhibiting the production of red blood cells.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Gay Culverhouse earlier this week,” Buccaneers owner and co-chairman Bryan Glazer said in a statement. “During her family’s ownership of the Buccaneers, Gay was a leading figure in and around the Tampa Bay community who was defined by her compassion for helping others. Her tireless work as an advocate for retired NFL players is also an important part of her personal legacy. We send our heartfelt condolences to her children, Leigh and Chris, and the entire Culverhouse family.”

Culverhouse served as an advocate for former NFL players deal with health issues, including chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). She testified at a House Judiciary hearing on NFL head injuries in 2009.

Culverhouse, who had a doctorate from Columbia University, joined the Bucs in 1986, 12 years after father was awarded the expansion team.