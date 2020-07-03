Lane Johnson: OL won’t miss a beat without Brandon Brooks

Getty Images

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson won’t be lining up next to Brandon Brooks this season, but he doesn’t think the loss of his talented teammate will sink the team.

Brooks tore his Achilles while working out in June and is set to miss the entire 2020 season as a result of the injury. Brooks has made the last three Pro Bowls as the team’s right guard, but Johnson doesn’t expect things to go off the rails as a result of the injury.

“I expect the O-line to not miss a beat. I mean, obviously you can’t replace a Brandon Brooks, who’s the best guard in the league, so losing him was definitely a big blow for us but ultimately we still need him in the room as far as directing the young guys, pushing these guys forward,” Johnson said on NFL Network.

Matt Pryor, Nate Herbig and fourth-round pick Jack Driscoll are some of the in-house options to fill in for Brooks and the Eagles could dip into the free agent market if they aren’t satisfied with those options.