NFL, NFLPA need to get to work

Getty Images

Earlier this year, the NFL and NFL Players Association finalized after months of work a new labor agreement that covers 11 seasons of football. This month, they need to reach, essentially, a new labor agreement that covers one season of football.

Football in a pandemic creates real issues that send management and labor back to the bargaining table. Even though the NFLPA ratified the current labor deal during the pandemic, efforts by the league to ensure the safety of players, coaches, and other employees sufficiently change the working conditions to require the two sides to negotiate. Given the many issues created by the pandemic, it won’t be easy, it won’t be simple, and it won’t be quick.

Which means that both sides need to get to work, ASAFP, if a deal is going to be done before camp opens on July 28.

Both sides need to be motivated, both sides need to be fair, and both sides need to be flexible. It can’t be about settling old scores or advancing irrelevant agendas or peeking ahead to future years. The league and the union must, with all deliberate speed, identify all issues and resolve all issues in a way that works for both sides and that ultimately advances the broader safety interests of the players and everyone else associated with the playing of the games.

Of course, what the league thinks advances the safety interests of the players may be different from what the players believe. That’s where problems can arise, and problems that can’t be worked out could delay the start of training camp and, potentially, the start of the season.

So, basically, concerns regarding a traditional work stoppage in 2021 that went away when the new labor deal was signed are now front and center. Without a comprehensive agreement, a non-traditional work stoppage could be coming, soon.