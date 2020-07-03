Nike has shared concerns with NFL about Washington’s team name

Posted by Charean Williams on July 3, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT
At some point before Thursday night, Nike pulled all merchandise bearing the name or logo of the Washington franchise from its website. The drop-down menu, in fact, deleted the franchise from the list of NFL teams.

On Friday, Nike issued a statement.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the NFL’s official apparel provider said, “We have been talking to the NFL and sharing our concerns regarding the name of the Washington team. We are pleased to see the team taking a first step towards change.”

It did not elaborate about removing merchandise of the Washington team from its website.

FedEx and Pepsi also have issued statements encouraging owner Dan Snyder to change the team’s name.

The team issued a statement Friday, announcing it was conducting “a thorough review” of the name, and pressure from sponsors likely is what finally gets Snyder to do something he has vowed in the past he would never do.

As Nike’s most famous ad says, “Just do it.”

23 responses to “Nike has shared concerns with NFL about Washington’s team name

  2. Wow! The times they are a’changing! Good for Nike. Maybe next the NFL can do to Dan Snyder what the MLB did to Marge Schott and what the NBA did to Donald Sterling and force them to sell their franchises. Go Redtails go!

  5. Would be amazing if Snyder just doubles down and the league told Nike to cope or get lost.

  6. 1touchdown1hr1goal says:

    July 3, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    Nike. About as moral as a $2 Bill

    ——-
    It’s funny that so far 7 people have given you a thumbs up for a phrase that makes no sense. The phrase is fake as a 3 dollar bill because there are actually 2 dollar bills. What you’ve written is just babble that people thumbed up for their disdain with nike.

  7. This is the same Nike who didn’t have a problem using sweatshop labor to make their shoes.

  8. Pretty bold for a company that pays most of their over seas employee’s pennies a day…

  9. Does Nike drive over the Tappan-Zee bridge to big meetings in NY? Not anymore, liberals erased Native American history and called it the Andrew Cuomo (D) Bridge. Bye-Bye History. Let’s fill ego and oppress your history & language with tax-payer money.

  10. Time for the Cowboys to change their name also since they killed Native Americans.

  11. Something else is going on here. Nike’s stance makes complete business sense.

    However, Fedex – a 20% owner of the team coming out publically to demand that Snyder, the majority owner, change the name smells like there is an internal power struggle!

    I’d welcome that because it’s baffling that Snyder managed to buy the team because he’s proven repeatedly over the past quarter century that he’s a horrible businessman, a disastrous owner and has the personality of a snail! He can’t even get in front of a camera and take questions!

    If I were a sports journalist in Washington, D.C. I’d want to be the first to expose what must be trouble in paradise between him and the minority owners. Perhaps that hostile takeover that us fans have prayed for is in the works!

  12. Nike – the corporate extortionist brand. Just Do it! What a repugnant company. Promoting a fake racial equality mantra that is really socialism. They have the morality worse than the Redskins name. I hope this company fades into oblivion. My guess is one of their athletes will do them in.

  13. Nike uses slave labor to make their products. Would also make a fortune from the Redskins rebrand.

    Frauds.

  14. Sunday Swami says:
    July 3, 2020 at 5:02 pm

    1touchdown1hr1goal says:

    July 3, 2020 at 4:38 pm

    Nike. About as moral as a $2 Bill

    ——-
    It’s funny that so far 7 people have given you a thumbs up for a phrase that makes no sense. The phrase is fake as a 3 dollar bill because there are actually 2 dollar bills. What you’ve written is just babble that people thumbed up for their disdain with nike.
    —-
    Think about it just a tad longer. It will start to make sense. You’re almost there.

  16. Nike trying to be social justice champions while they run sweatshops in Asia to make their overpriced shoes.

  17. karlsrath says:
    July 3, 2020 at 5:03 pm
    This is the same Nike who didn’t have a problem using sweatshop labor to make their shoes.

    ———

    By using the word “didn’t”, it seems that Nike’s use of dubious sources of labor is a 5hing of the past….per the Washington Post, they were in cahoots with factories using forced labor in Central and East Asia as recently as February of this year.

  18. slave labor! Nike? they have no business saying anything this article is laughable.

  19. I will go to great lengths to not buy anything with a Nike logo. The world has gone nuts.

  21. nydre4 says:
    July 3, 2020 at 5:13 pm
    Nike uses slave labor to make their products. Would also make a fortune from the Redskins rebrand.

    Frauds.
    _______

    Bingo. Likewise, LeBron James is all for Black Lives Matter and equal rights. Except when it comes to the citizens of Hong Kong or African immigrants living in China.

    Grandstanding hypocrites make my blood boil.

  22. Nike uses the cheapest legal labor on the market. So does everyone else. If you dont like it, dont buy their stuff. Simple.

  23. I have officially Boycotted Nike, Pepsi and FedEx and encourage all to do so.

