Packers plan significantly reduced capacity, mandatory masks

Getty Images

The Packers are telling fans to prepare to wear a mask if they’re able to see a game at Lambeau Field at all this season.

In a message from Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy, season ticket holders were told that the team is optimistic fans will be able to attend games this year, although even that’s not a sure thing.

“At this time, the team is preparing to have fans in attendance with new policies and safety measures to allow for appropriate social distancing, which will require the stadium’s seating capacity to be significantly reduced,” the team’s statement said. “Face coverings also will be required, and other necessary precautions will be in place. As a result, the special experience to which fans are accustomed at Lambeau Field will look and feel very different.”

The Packers added that their full plan for the season has not been finalized, and that season ticket holders can either opt in and continue to receive updates about the specific plans for home games, or opt out and receive a refund for 2020 now, or get credit for 2021 season tickets.

The last part of the Packers’ message to season ticket holders may be the most important: Everything is subject to change.