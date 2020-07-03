Pepsi the latest Washington sponsor urging name change

Getty Images

A third major sponsor has jumped on board the effort to change the name of Washington’s professional football team.

Via Rick Maese of the Washington Post, Pepsi issued a statement Friday encouraging Dan Snyder to do that which he used to say he’d never do.

“We have been in conversations with the NFL and Washington management for a few weeks about this issue,” a PepsiCo spokesperson said. “We believe it is time for a change. We are pleased to see the steps the team announced today, and we look forward to continued partnership.”

The statement came after the team announced “a thorough review” of the name, and the fact that major sponsors are bailing will surely be a factor in that review.

The NFL has also issued a statement in support, after FedEx got the ball rolling Thursday night, and Nike pulled team merchandise from its website.