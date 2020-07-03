Report: Cowboys have no interest in David Njoku

Getty Images

Judging by what’s on social media, the Cowboys supposedly are interested in trading for safety Jamal Adams, signing free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and now trading for tight end David Njoku. It’s unknown how anyone would expect the Cowboys to fit one under their salary cap much less all three.

Every time a big-name player hits free agency or demands a trade, the player often is linked to the Cowboys.

Speculation that the Cowboys might have interest in Njoku began after his new agent, Drew Rosenhaus, asked the Browns to trade Njoku.

But Mike Fisher of SI.com quotes two sources as saying the Cowboys have no interest in trading for Njoku.

It makes no sense that they would, especially given what the Browns would want in return.

The Cowboys signed Blake Jarwin to a four-year deal with a base value of $22 million, including guarantees of $9.25 million, in March to be their starting tight end. They let veteran Jason Witten leave in free agency for the Raiders after he was something of a progress-stopper for Jarwin last season.

The Cowboys signed blocking tight end Blake Bell, formerly a part-time starter with the Chiefs, and they still have Dalton Schultz on the roster.

The Cowboys have a far bigger to-do on their to-do list. They have 12 days to get Dak Prescott signed to a long-term deal. Otherwise the quarterback will play 2020 under the $31.4 million franchise tag.