Report: New Washington name could happen before 2020 season

After saying in the past that he’d “never” change the name of is team, it appears Dan Snyder’s new time frame is far more urgent.

According to the Washington Post, the changing of Washington’s nickname now appears imminent, and could happen before the start of the 2020 season.

One person with knowledge of the situation told the Post: “It’s not a matter of if the name changes but when.”

A source also said the change could “potentially” happen before the team opens the regular season, with another source saying “it’s trending that way.”

That would be a rush job in terms of equipping a team in advance of the Sept. 13 opener, which lends credence to the numerous statements that refer to “weeks” of discussions between the league and Snyder.