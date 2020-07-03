Report: New Washington name could happen before 2020 season

After saying in the past that he’d “never” change the name of is team, it appears Dan Snyder’s new time frame is far more urgent.

According to the Washington Post, the changing of Washington’s nickname now appears imminent, and could happen before the start of the 2020 season.

One person with knowledge of the situation told the Post: “It’s not a matter of if the name changes but when.”

A source also said the change could “potentially” happen before the team opens the regular season, with another source saying “it’s trending that way.”

That would be a rush job in terms of equipping a team in advance of the Sept. 13 opener, which lends credence to the numerous statements that refer to “weeks” of discussions between the league and Snyder.

15 responses to “Report: New Washington name could happen before 2020 season

  1. I love how this is accelerating. A lot of people were commenting that there was no way this would ever happen. Well, it’s happening.

  5. If anyone ever doubted that money talks, just look at the entire thing. $640M and a new stadium have a way of changing your mind.

  6. formerfan says:
    July 3, 2020 at 1:20 pm

    “I loathe almost everything happening in America today ..”

    Why are you still here, “former” fan? Weren’t you going to boycott the league when the players started to kneel and the Washington team changed its name?

    Here’s a clue: We are all laughing at you, and people like you, and when the name changes, we will be toasting your irrelevance.

    I loathe you.

  7. how about the Braves. Indians, Chiefs etc ….

    When is the change coming for them ?

  8. leeeeroyjenkins says:
    July 3, 2020 at 1:21 pm
    The Non-regional Non-binary Human Beings.

    That should take care of it.
    ——————-
    Not good enough for the cancel culture.
    They’re never satisfied.

  9. What started out as a very good concern has turned into a grab bag of who can get there name in the headlines. What about The chiefs hatchet chop and the Atlanta Braves chop, that is just as offensive see there I wanted my name in headlines.

  10. skinsprinting says:
    July 3, 2020 at 1:34 pm
    how about the Braves. Indians, Chiefs etc ….When is the change coming for them ?

    Sooner rather than later is my guess.

  11. When things don’t go your way, just keep complaining til all your dreams come true

  12. How about changing them to THE MEMPHIS Grizzly’s/GATERS, Or the St. Louis Steamers, or the San Antomo ALAMO’s?

  14. The Washington Tribe, and keep the Native American image on the helmet. That is true to both Native American culture and what the team’s fans would like anyway.

  15. skinsprinting says:
    July 3, 2020 at 1:34 pm
    how about the Braves. Indians, Chiefs etc ….When is the change coming for them ?

    Sooner rather than later is my guess

    ———

    Those names aren’t slurs based on the color of an entire race’s skin.

