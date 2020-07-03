Roger Goodell: NFL “supportive” of Washington considering name change

Getty Images

With financial pressures mounting, Washington owner Dan Snyder has relented to consider abandoning his use of a slur as a team name.

And the NFL sounds on board with the plan.

“In the last few weeks we have had ongoing discussions with Dan and we are supportive of this important step,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

Those conversations might have been taking place for weeks, but the pressure was turned up last night when sponsor FedEx announced they wanted Snyder to change the name of his team, which he said he would all caps “NEVER” change. Coupled with Nike pulling the team’s merchandise from its online store, major sponsors helped spark what seems likely to be a major change.

But times have changed as well, and it would have been hard for the NFL to seriously claim progress on other arenas, if it stood by while Snyder perpetuated the use of a dated stereotype.