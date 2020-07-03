Roger Goodell: NFL “supportive” of Washington considering name change

Posted by Darin Gantt on July 3, 2020, 11:25 AM EDT
With financial pressures mounting, Washington owner Dan Snyder has relented to consider abandoning his use of a slur as a team name.

And the NFL sounds on board with the plan.

“In the last few weeks we have had ongoing discussions with Dan and we are supportive of this important step,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

Those conversations might have been taking place for weeks, but the pressure was turned up last night when sponsor FedEx announced they wanted Snyder to change the name of his team, which he said he would all caps “NEVER” change. Coupled with Nike pulling the team’s merchandise from its online store, major sponsors helped spark what seems likely to be a major change.

But times have changed as well, and it would have been hard for the NFL to seriously claim progress on other arenas, if it stood by while Snyder perpetuated the use of a dated stereotype.

19 responses to “Roger Goodell: NFL “supportive” of Washington considering name change

  3. Isn’t it a bit racist/ demeaning for non-native americans to tell native americans the name Redskins for a sports team is offensive to native americans? What does that say about native americans who proudly name their sports teams Redskins; are these people calling native americans racist to themselves?

  4. The majority of NFL fans are overwhelmingly supportive of a name change.

    In the Commissioner’s office.

  5. At what point are the rest of us – the majority – going to start making companies who to pander to this pressure financially pay? Why not send a message to NFL that the rest of us will start not supporting the NFL for being so ridiculous?

  6. Knee jerk reaction, patronizing, tokenism reaction not unexpected, stand strong Dan Snyder

  9. JP says:
    July 3, 2020 at 11:34 am

    At what point are the rest of us – the majority – going to start making companies who to pander to this pressure financially pay? Why not send a message to NFL that the rest of us will start not supporting the NFL for being so ridiculous?
    —————————————————
    Go ahead. No one is stopping you. Just don’t be surprised to discover that your so-called majority is vastly outnumbered by people on all sides of the political spectrum.

  10. Isn’t mike under contract with the nfl to supply merch for 32 teams? If they cease to sell redskins gear they are in breach of contract and that could cause a major lawsuit from the nfl or the redskins for Nike not fulfilling their obligation under their current deal. They team has already won in court for their trademark rights. The redskins should sue Nike and then they should produce their own line of merch that goes directly to them if the jfk doesn’t want to support them. No more 1/32nd of the pie for merch as the redskins with the nations 4th largest market will make hand over fist in sales. Can’t wait to see how this plays out.

  11. Florio is a lawyer right? You should know this: read the words carefully “”supportive of considering a name change”. Basically that is just fancy speak to make people think they may do something and to protect the brand and the image. Nothing will change.

  13. I’ve read waaaay too many accounts from actual native Americans using the team name/logo with pride in their Native American communities, or straight up not caring, for me to take all of the white people talking about this seriously.

  16. Don’t worry, this concern over the racist Washington name will likely magically disappear like the Covid virus did.

  17. We may disagree about whether the name is right or wrong on its own, but the mob telling you it is wrong and you should change it does not determine the rightness or wrongness of the name. Caving to pressure on something like this that is not obviously immoral or illegal is much easier than standing firm. It actually takes a stronger person to say I’m not going to give in because I havent done anything wrong. I have been a Redskins fan for 50 years. I have not been the biggest fan of Dan Snyder over the years but i am 100% with him on this. I will always call them the Redskins!

  18. Read the words carefully “supportive of considering a name change”. That literally means nothing. So, he is supportive of considering… consider and not do anything.

  19. Cue the “cancel culture” cracks on a name issue that has been disputed as racist for years and years before the term cancel culture was even conceived. I remember all the local native american tribes protesting the name around the Metrodome before the 87 Superbowl (obviously not the poll subjects paid for by Snyder’s media company).

