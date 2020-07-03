Saints expecting more from Marcus Davenport

Getty Images

The Saints traded up to take defensive end Marcus Davenport in the first round of the 2018 draft and that move was starting to pay dividends last season.

Davenport had three sacks and two forced fumbles in wins over the Panthers and Falcons in Weeks 12 and 13 last season, but the surge ended against the 49ers in Week 14. That’s when Davenport suffered a Lisfranc injury that brought his season to an end.

Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen said that Davenport has “done the best that he can with his rehab” this offseason. He added that the team is looking for a big step forward as a result of the work that he’s put in since getting hurt.

“Every time I talk to him, he’s saying all the right things, he’s doing the right things,” Nielsen said, via NOLA.com. “It’s Year Three. Yep, we expect more from him, as we do with everybody else. I’m excited to start working with Marcus, but there is some growth and there’s some things that we’ve just got to do a little bit better and we’ll work on that.”

The production that Davenport flashed in his final work of the 2019 season would work well for the Saints on a regular basis and figuring out a way to make that happen should be a priority in New Orleans once camp starts this month.