Teams should consider splitting squads for training camp

For several weeks now, teams have wrestled with the reality of taking 90 players to training camp. Whether it’s a team-by-team decision or a league-wide protocol, it’s unlikely that so many young men will be congregating in one place for upcoming preseason practices.

But if only 60 or 70 players actually are present for camp, what happens to the rest? Do they simply get cut, with no chance to make the roster? Or do they remain on the team but essentially on ice, away from the cluster of teammates awaiting a call in the event that one or more players test positive?

Then there’s this possibility, one that no team has yet to publicly discuss. Why not split the team? Whether the squads practice in different shifts (following a thorough cleaning of the primary practice facility for camp) or whether part of the team works at the practice facility and the rest practices at the stadium, there’s real value in keeping the team separated.

Obviously, fewer players in any given space will make it easier to comply with guidelines aimed at limiting the spread of the virus. More importantly, if an outbreak commences, the other half of the team will (in theory) be insulated.

Coaches may not like it, but it may be the safer and smarter approach, aimed both at protecting all players and protecting the team against what feels inevitable: The virus getting in, and multiple players catching it before it can be contained.