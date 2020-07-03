Texans’ Keke Coutee says results will speak for themselves in 2020

Getty Images

Texans receiver Keke Coutee burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2018, catching 11 passes in his first NFL game, the most for a player in his debut since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. But he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations since then.

This year, Coutee says, he’s ready for big things. The Texans’ receiving corps will look a lot different, with DeAndre Hopkins gone and Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb arriving. Coutee expects to be a big part of it.

“Very hungry, very hungry,” Coutee told the Houston Chronicle. “Not a lot of talking, just ready to work. Results speak for themselves in 2020. I’m just trying to get back to the basics, getting back to what I’m good at and fix the things I need to work on and, most importantly, be ready for the season.”

Coutee has missed time with ankle and hamstring injuries and says he’s been taking care of his body this offseason.

“Just to be healthy and be the best teammate I can be this year and just producing where I can,” Coutee said. “Just being able to make plays when I’m called upon when the ball is coming my way, that’s the best thing I can do to make plays.”

Losing a big-time playmaker like Hopkins could be tough for the Texans’ offense, but they’re hoping Coutee can get healthy, stay healthy and play up to expectations.