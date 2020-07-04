Cam Newton in New England for Patriots physical

Getty Images

Cam Newton is taking the final step toward becoming a Patriot.

Newton is in New England now to take his physical, at which point he can officially sign his one-year contract with the Patriots, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Despite Newton’s injury issues over the last couple seasons, the team fully expects Newton to pass the physical and be good to go for training camp.

Newton will compete with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for the starting quarterback job, and Newton is expected to win it. If Newton is healthy and can stay healthy, there’s a chance the Patriots may have added an elite quarterback at a bargain price to a team that already had a stellar defense. Things are looking up in New England.