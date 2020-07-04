Dwayne Haskins likes Red Tails if Washington changes team name

Posted by Michael David Smith on July 4, 2020, 7:44 AM EDT
Getty Images

The franchise quarterback has weighed in on what Washington’s new team name should be.

Dwayne Haskins wrote on Twitter that his vote would be for Red Tails, which has often been discussed as a potential new team name.

“I like the redtails,” Haskins wrote.

After hearing plenty of feedback about that, Haskins added a follow up noting that the decision to move on from the franchise’s long-term name is above his pay grade.

“That’s if we have to change the name. Now out my mentions,” Haskins wrote, clearly wanting to avoid stirring up too much trouble on Twitter.

Red Tails has support for a few reasons. The Tuskegee Airmen, African-American pilots who fought in World War II, referred to themselves as the Red Tails, and the team has indicated it would like to honor the military with its next name. The red-tailed hawk, a bird sometimes seen in Washington, D.C., could serve as the team’s mascot. The name would also allow the team to keep and only slightly alter its fight song, with fans singing “Hail to the Red Tails.”

Dan Snyder has all but confirmed that his team is going to change its name, so the only question is what the team’s next name will be. Red Tails seems like a popular choice.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Dwayne Haskins likes Red Tails if Washington changes team name

  1. Wow…..who’d have thought the perfect re-name could present itself so effectively. I hope they do it. It’s sends a message . You can split hairs all day with the hold-outs, but now is the time.

  3. If they change the name, Red Tails would be a good one. Kind of distinct and Red-tailed hawks are very cool birds. Watching one catch it’s prey is fascinating.

    Please, nothing generic like Warriors or Braves. Other pro sports teams already use them.

    Personally, I like Hogs or even Warthogs (with Hogs for short). That pays homage to when the team wasn’t a joke…and I say this as a Redskins fan!

  4. I’d like to see the name changed to the Washington Americans. Ironically, this is likely viewed as a “controversial” choice.

  5. they’re not changing the name…the outrage will die down in a month or two like it always does…that’s exactly why they said they’d “review” it

  8. No Dwayne not the Red Tails. Why don’t you stick to working on becoming a starting QB in the NFL.

  9. Who will pay Dan Snyder for the lost income and brand value? Those pushing for a name change better be prepared to pay The Danny.

  13. Will he be taking selfies at the official name/logo unveiling and not paying attention to the actual ceremonies?

  15. I am actually sick of the NFL and all the whining about the name and numerous other things but congratulations to Haskins as Red Tails is a good nickname for both reasons.

  16. I don’t love it, but it’s no different than Cardinals or Blue Jays as far as bird mascots go. So, I wouldn’t really mind it. Anything other than a dictionary-defined racial slur is fine with me.

  18. The name Red Tails to honor the Tuskeegee Airmen is something everyone (I think) could get behind and pass the test of time. The name Red Tails after a hawk could become problematic. I don’t think anyone with common sense believes that Washington’s football team wanted to or wants to be known as a racial slur. yet here we are in this discussion. The new name, Red tails, be could be considered racist, sexist slang by future generations.

  19. I think they should call themselves the Washington Scoundrels in honor of the men and women of congress who serve the public in the city.

  20. Minor tweak to the fight song? Have you ever looked at the second verse?

    Scalp ’em Swamp ’em
    We will take ’em Big Score
    Read ’em Weep ’em Touchdown
    We want heaps more!
    Fight On, Fight On, ’til you have won
    Sons of Washington

    That has to go for sure!

  21. Mr. Haskins should concern himself with more important concerns like keeping his starting QB job.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.