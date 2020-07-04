Frank Clark pays for funeral for 4-year-old gun violence victim

Getty Images

Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark is paying for the funeral for a 4-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Kansas City this week.

The boy, LeGend Taliferro, was killed while he slept when someone fired shots into his apartment. No arrests have been made.

LeGend’s mother, Charron Powell, confirmed that Clark is covering the cost of her son’s funeral. Clark posted on social media about his despair at learning of LeGend’s death.

“RIP young LeGend Taliferro. Crazy In the midst of a movement we still manage to do foolish things. He was killed as he slept in his home due to gun violence. His mother, Charron Powell needs us. Let his name be heard,” Clark wrote.

Powell has thanked Clark and others in the Kansas City community for their support.

“This is hard, and the support y’all have been giving me has helped me along the way,” Powell said, via FOX 4 in Kansas City. “We appreciate everything.”