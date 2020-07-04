New name before 2020 season suggests minimal changes to Washington uniform

Getty Images

The Washington name, barring a major miracle, will be changing. Multiple reports indicate the change could happen before the season begins.

If that occurs, it’s obvious that the uniforms will undergo minimal changes. Assuming that a new logo comes with the new name, the current helmet logo would be peeled off and replaced and the team name at the bottom of the neck would be replaced.

Of course, Nike would push for a brand-new look, but that would take some time. And the team may not want a brand-new look. It may want the uniform to look as much as possible like it always has, with the only difference being the new name and logo. (Frankly, owner Daniel Snyder may be tempted to try to come up with a new name that salvages the logo.)

As mentioned Friday, a new name may not keep fans of the teams from using the old name, or from singing the fight song with its current lyrics. Regarding any concerns that a name change will result in a gigantic unsold inventory of merchandise, chances are that those who object to the name change will buy up anything they can find with the old name on it. It will be interesting to see whether Nike and other retailers simply gather up the unsold items and destroy them.