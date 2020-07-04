Players aren’t ready to accept mandatory face shields

July 4, 2020
One of the open issues as the NFL and NFL Players Association prepare for pandemic football relates to face shields.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the question of whether face shields will be mandatory for players has not been resolved. The league wants it. The players are willing to encourage player use during training camp, with reevaluation based on field testing and player feedback.

It’s unclear whether the league is considering modified face masks with N95 materials or an extension of the clear visors that some players currently use as eye protection.

Regardless, the players don’t want a mandate to use the shields. It’s just one of the various issues that need to be resolved before training camps can open.

16 responses to "Players aren't ready to accept mandatory face shields"

  1. There’s not going to be a season. Why don’t they just decide that and move on? Look at MLB, players opting out, contracting the virus, etc. teams are already being decimated before they even begin.

    The NFL and the other majors don’t want to give up the TV money. Understandable but what kind of product will they put out? What quality? NFL games will likely resemble the Pro Bowl.

  2. That is a completely unrealistic piece of equipment for sport purposes. And these are supposed to be serious people proposing this?

  3. I’m not sure why players would oppose wearing a shield, it would only be a minor inconvenience for most. Maybe WR’s would have issue tracking the ball through it…

  4. N95 masks will restrict oxygen intake so it is probably not suitable for football, but a plastic face shield would block the exhaled air coming from other players and directs it downward to the ground, so it would be a good thing to wear, since it does not affect oxygen intake. Many people have apparently contracted the virus by going to bars and breathing in the exhaled air from infected people when they talk to each other.

  5. This is a league where players are arrested for breaking the law so frequently that this site once had a days without arrest counter. You really think these all of these guys are abiding by social distancing guidelines?

  7. I wear N95 masks when shopping.
    In air conditioned stores they are fine.
    But in the heat, at Home Depot, they DO restrict breathing, and it was unpleasant.
    Now try the exertion of profoolball and I don’t see how they can work.

  8. The NFL is so greedy, the commish will have the players in diving suits with oxygen tanks to provide air before he’s going to cancel the season.

    On a serious note, it’s looking more and more to me like this season is going to be toast given the hysteria about the current rise in Covid cases.

  9. Come on NFL, admit that there won’t be an NFL season this year.

    We all want it, but until Americans can ALL follow the rules, wear masks, keep distances and isolate when exposed, this mess is just getting started.

    Infections are now higher than ever before and increasing. The hospitals in Texas, Florida and Arizona are overflowing.

    It’s time time face reality and admit that America’s response to this pandemic has been pathetic. There was no leadership at the top, and there still is none. Canada, all the EU countries, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea…are all doing well because they have leaders taht galvanized their countries into doing what was needed.

  11. As others are saying, N95 masks restrict airflow to the point were one can easily be oxygen-deprived…and that’s wile not doing much. Exercise in an N95 mask is almost impossible.

  12. Back in the 60’s a lot of QB’s and WR’s had facemasks with only one bar across the middle. Actually it was farther down, around mouth level. Don Maynard, Lance Alworth era. Then I remember Joe Namath wore a face mask with many more bars. How could he possibly see or play with all those bars across his face? Then he won the super bowl, and everyone seemed to start wearing more protection. Somehow, miraculously, the game survived. The players probably don’t miss the broken noses and fractured face bones. I’m sure there were a handful who refused to wear the added protection at first, but eventually everyone figured out it was for their own good. Then there were seat belt laws, and then helmet laws, etc., and we’ve all adapted. We used to dine in crowded restaurants, and they had ash trays on every table. As soon as dinner was over, everyone lit up their after-dinner cigarettes and smoked them right there in the restaurant. Now there isn’t smoke in restaurants, and we’ve all survived. Actually probably a lot healthier too. They won’t even let us burn trash in our back yards anymore. Back in the day, few people lived into their 80’s. Then we started listening to all those crazy scientists, and I see a lot of 80 year old’s with a pretty good golf game.

  13. Obvious that there are too many obstacles to playing this season I hope I’m wrong, I love the NFL.

  14. Given that most of these players barely have a high school level education, it is not surprising!

