Players aren’t ready to accept mandatory face shields

Getty Images

One of the open issues as the NFL and NFL Players Association prepare for pandemic football relates to face shields.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the question of whether face shields will be mandatory for players has not been resolved. The league wants it. The players are willing to encourage player use during training camp, with reevaluation based on field testing and player feedback.

It’s unclear whether the league is considering modified face masks with N95 materials or an extension of the clear visors that some players currently use as eye protection.

Regardless, the players don’t want a mandate to use the shields. It’s just one of the various issues that need to be resolved before training camps can open.