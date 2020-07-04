Players want no 11-on-11 activities during practice

Posted by Mike Florio on July 4, 2020, 12:51 PM EDT
When it’s time to play games in 2020, 11-on-11 scenarios will be unavoidable. The league’s players hope that 11-on-11 football will otherwise be avoided, entirely.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the NFL Players Association wants to limit activities that increase the risk of coronavirus transmission during the 2020 season. This includes, but is not limited to, a request that there be no 11-on-11 activities during practice.

The union also wants limited practices and group activities in the days leading up to travel and games, with restrictions applying as of Thursday of a given week, in order to permit accurate testing and to limit transmission of the virus.

Basically, the players are willing to accept that certain risks are inherent to playing football games in a pandemic. The goal is to find ways to minimize the risks during practices, allowing players to be prepared without putting them in a position that involves close proximity and exposure to respiratory droplets, sweat, saliva, blood, etc.

It remains to be seen whether the league will agree. Coaches surely won’t be thrilled about the prospect of no 11-on-11 practice sessions.

9 responses to "Players want no 11-on-11 activities during practice

  2. seriously? wow, it’s gonna look like pop warner league out there. if you don’t want to play, don’t play but restricting practice like this would just lead to a completely inferior product. I don’t think this is from the players at all, the union seems to be making a bid to get the NFL to say the season will be cancelled. The NBA handed out a 119 page pamphlet of pandemic rules, and that is in a bubble. Their players are opting out and at a loss how to manage all the restrictions. Good luck NFL, seems less and less likely there will be a season, which is what was said months ago, so you may have wasted time and money on hoping to fleece your adoring public once again

  4. This is part of the NFL, NFLPA’s continuing absurdity. In case anyone has forgotten, GAMES ARE 11-ON-11. How can you, on the one hand—and with a straight face, continue to talk about having a 2020 season but have no increased risk of coronavirus transmission, which inherent in the very 11-on-11 thay want to limit. This is utter nonsense. Anyone who thinks the season will take place is delusional, which in fact makes them less ridiculous then the NFL.

  6. Players want to do nothing and get paid for it. Let’s stop pretending they’re not using the situation like a tool.

  7. Bull. What’s that saying, never let a good crisis go to waste? If you’re going to accept the risk of playing football all year, then you mind as well practice. This is what all this constant testing is for. Players Union is being opportunistic and copping out – they just don’t want to practice. Pandemic is ultimate leverage and seeing how much they can get away with. The season seemed fun and crazy with Gronk and Brady in a loaded offense going against a loaded Saints team but holy Christ with everything going what, between what the players are proposing and “other things,” just cancel it. This feels gross, people eventually have a way of ruining things worse than any virus that’s for sure

  8. They just don’t want to practice. It’s pretty obvious they are using this as an excuse.

  9. The NFL has announced a 16 game season in which no games will be actually played. They are still working out how to determine who wins and loses.

