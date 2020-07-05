Chiefs RB coach sees “big jump” for Damien Williams

Getty Images

The Chiefs drafted running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the first round this year, which led to comparisons to players like Brian Westbrook and Darren Sproles when discussing how he’ll fit into head coach Andy Reid’s offense.

Running backs coach Deland McCullough shares the high hopes for what Edwards-Helaire will do, but he said it isn’t “a fair comparison” to other backs until the team actually gets the rookie on the field. McCullough also notes that the team has another good back in Damien Williams.

McCullough said Williams has reacted to Edwards-Helaire’s arrival as a “competitor” who will continue to move forward in an offense he knows well.

“When he shined, he shined at a level that helped us get over a hump in a few games — and obviously helped us in winning the Super Bowl,” McCullough said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “Just listening to the way Damien spoke about himself and the things we’re doing and the things he’s going to do to improve, I think his maturation in this offense is going to be a big jump this year.”

Kansas City’s offense has provided opportunities for an array of players over the last couple of years and there will be room for both backs as long as Edwards-Helaire’s reality lives up to his advance billing.