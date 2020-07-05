Fred Smith, Dwight Schar have been trying to sell their interest in the Washington franchise

Posted by Mike Florio on July 5, 2020, 1:43 PM EDT
Thursday’s statement from FedEx, the company founded by Washington minority partner Fred Smith, opposing the name of the team stunned many around the league. However, the public assault on a name that Washington owner Daniel Snyder had said would never change wasn’t the result of an epiphany for Smith. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Smith had been trying to get Snyder to change the name for “years.”

Smith’s dissatisfaction with the name and other issues already had brought Smith to a point where he, along with fellow minority owner Dwight Schar, had actively been trying to sell their pieces of the team. However, both have to date been unable to find a buyer.

These dynamics make it even more reasonable to wonder whether, behind the scenes, Smith, Schar, and/or minority owner Robert Rothman are hoping that, ultimately, Snyder decides to sell his controlling interest in the franchise. If he does, it may be easier for Smith and Schar to find buyers. Or maybe they’ll decide that they prefer to stick around if someone else (like, say, Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos) takes over the team.

  2. Lotsa luck to Fred and Dwight. They both have more money than God already, and they knew full well who they were getting into bed with when they helped Lil Danny buy the team. The name controversy has always been there, and is simply a convenient excuse to try to cash out when the NFL is at the zenith of its financial power and popularity. NO ONE will buy those shares as long as Lil Danny owns the controlling share, due to his long track record of mismanagement, poor treatment of fans, and overall intransigence, and he will NEVER sell.

  3. Never heard of these guys. Are their interests with the Redskins, Nationals, Wizards, or Capitals?

  4. They obviously had no problem with the name when they bought their minority percentage (15% and 5%) over a decade ago.

  6. My hope is that Snyder tells everyone to pound sand. My hope is that the NFL.NBA and MLB all shut down and never open again. This crap has gone way to far.

  7. There is no reason that both of them couldn’t sell their shares… except that neither would lower the price they wanted to something realistic. If something needs to be sold, it can be. It’s all about the $$$$, and Fred Smith, who doesn’t or shouldn’t really care about the price, knows it.

  8. It is no wonder that they have been unable to sell their interest: What investor in his right mind would want Danny Snyder as a partner?

  9. Nobody in their right mind wants to buy the Redskin…at least as long as Snyder controls the team. The guy is a loser.

