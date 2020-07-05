Robert Rothman is trying to sell his interest in Washington, too

Posted by Mike Florio on July 5, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT
All of Daniel Snyder’s three minority partners want out.

Earlier today, we reported that Fred Smith and Dwight Schar have been trying to sell their interest in the franchise. The Washington Post reports that Robert Rothman wants out, too.

Per the Post, the there minority partners want out “in large part because they are ‘not happy being a partner'” with Snyder.

The Post says that the trio, who purchased their equity in 2003, owns roughly 40 percent of the team. Past reports have suggested that Schar and Rothman own 15 percent each, and that Smith has five percent. The team declined comment to the Post.

Per the Post, the owners have hired an investment banking firm to conduct the search for buyers. It’s our understanding that, as to Smith and Schar, efforts to find a buyer have been ongoing but unsuccessful.

5 responses to “Robert Rothman is trying to sell his interest in Washington, too

  1. Good riddance. Once we have moved on to more important things and stopped worrying about silly mascot names these guys will regret they sold their part of a very profitable business.
    Millions have already switched to forever being UPS customers so this Smith guy has bigger issues to worry about.

  3. Translation, Snyder still refuses to change the name.

    NEVER is pretty strong.

    Perhaps he’s a narcissist and admitting he was wrong 7 years ago is too painful so he’ll just maintain his current heading.

  4. the there minority partners want out “in large part because they are ‘not happy being a partner’” with Snyder.

    First of all, it’s their, not there. Secondly, who wouldn’t want out. I think Barney Fife could even be a better partner. Snyder has run that once-proud franchise into the ground. Why is he complaining about a new stadium when he can’t even field a respectable team? He’s one of the worst owner in all of professional sports.

  5. Probably doesn’t approve of the kowtowing but is afraid to say it since so many indoctrinated people can’t handle it and don’t believe in free speech.

