Robert Rothman is trying to sell his interest in Washington, too

All of Daniel Snyder’s three minority partners want out.

Earlier today, we reported that Fred Smith and Dwight Schar have been trying to sell their interest in the franchise. The Washington Post reports that Robert Rothman wants out, too.

Per the Post, the there minority partners want out “in large part because they are ‘not happy being a partner'” with Snyder.

The Post says that the trio, who purchased their equity in 2003, owns roughly 40 percent of the team. Past reports have suggested that Schar and Rothman own 15 percent each, and that Smith has five percent. The team declined comment to the Post.

Per the Post, the owners have hired an investment banking firm to conduct the search for buyers. It’s our understanding that, as to Smith and Schar, efforts to find a buyer have been ongoing but unsuccessful.