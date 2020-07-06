Cam Newton: I’m tired of being humble

Getty Images

Quarterback Cam Newton shared some of his thoughts through Instagram videos this offseason and landing an agreement with the Patriots hasn’t led him to change his habits.

Newton’s latest videos went up on Sunday night and was captioned with a “note to self” that included “you are great” and “you are the lion.” In the video, Newton expanded on the theme by saying that he’s “tired of being humble.”

“I’m getting tired of all this humble s–t,” Newton said. “Because, when you’re humble, they start taking advantage of you. When you don’t say nothing, they start taking advantage of you. The hyenas can be doing all of this, the elephants can be doing all of this, the giraffes, the antelopes, the chimpanzees, even the gorilla. But there’s one m———–g animal in the jungle and when he roars, everything stops. And I’m about to m———–g roar.”

It’s cliche to say that getting released by the Panthers and lingering on the open market until agreeing to an incentive-laden, one-year deal has provided Newton with a chip on his shoulder, but the easy label is sometimes the most apt one to apply to the situation.