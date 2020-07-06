Devin McCourty: Preseason games less important than safe start to camp

Getty Images

A vote of NFLPA team representatives last week recommended scrapping preseason games entirely this summer in favor of increased practice time for teams that haven’t worked on the field at all this offseason.

The preseason has already been scaled back to two games for each team, but the number of games isn’t of vital interest to Patriots defensive backs Devin and Jason McCourty. Jason McCourty said on their podcast that “it hurts” when those games are taken away because players make teams in those contests, but agreed with his brother that other things are more important right now.

“For us as players we still want to know ‘How is everything going to function and work?’ Don’t get me wrong, everybody is working towards that and building,” McCourty said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “There’s calls and everything. But I think that’s more important than whether there’s four preseason games, two preseason games, no preseason games. All that stuff will work itself out. All that stuff matters if the first phase of us being back in training camp is going well. If that doesn’t go well, then there is no anything. For me that has been more my focus. I haven’t really cared what the preseason games look like.”

The McCourtys aren’t alone in asking questions about what the return to business is going to look like and the time to come up with answers is running short.