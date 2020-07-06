Disney announces first-look deal with Colin Kaepernick’s production company

Getty Images

The NFL still won’t do business with Colin Kaepernick. Its partners still will.

The Walt Disney Company, parent company of ABC and ESPN, announced on Monday a first-look deal with Kaepernick’s production company, Ra Vision Media.

“The partnership will focus on telling scripted and unscripted stories that explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity, and will provide a new platform to showcase the work of Black and Brown directors and producers,” Disney said in a statement. “The first-look deal will extend across all Walt Disney Platforms including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar, and The Undefeated. Kaepernick will work closely with The Undefeated, which is expanding its portfolio across Disney, to develop stories from the perspective of Black and Brown communities.”

A first-look deal gives Disney dibs on any potential projects Kaepernick’s production company may create. The partnership begins with an ESPN docuseries that will chronicle Kaepernick’s journey, based on “extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive that documents his last five years,” allowing Kaepernick to “tell his story from his perspective.” Former ESPN employee Jemele Hill will work as a producer on the project.

“During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters,” Disney executive Chairman Bob Iger said in a statement. “Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration.”

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

“Developing exceptional storytelling told through a wide array of voices is at the core of who we are at ESPN,” said ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro. “Colin has had a singular path as both an athlete and an activist, and, as the nation continues to confront racism and social injustice, it feels particularly relevant to hear Colin’s voice on his evolution and motivations.”

In 2018, Nike launched an apparel partnership with Kaepernick. Netflix (which unlike Disney and Nike has no deal with the NFL) recently announced that it will develop a series based on Kaepernick’s high-school life.

Recent weeks have featured increased talk regarding potential interest in Kaepernick by NFL teams, but no teams have reached out to Kaepernick or his representatives. It’s unclear when or if that will happen.