Dontari Poe “leaning toward” kneeling, hoping to hear from Jerry Jones

Forty-two days have passed since a former Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has not talked publicly since the draft in April.

Richard Sherman has noticed. Gerald McCoy has noticed.

So, too, has new Cowboys defensive tackle Dontari Poe.

“His silence definitely means a lot because in any other situation [he] will have something to say about most things,” Poe told Kalyn Kahler of The Bleacher Report. “I was once a proponent of doing stuff behind closed doors, and doing what I need to do not out in the forefront. . . . So hopefully he is doing that, but who knows what he is doing? . . . Personally, I would hope that he comes out and says, ‘OK, I am willing to help. I am willing to fight, and I am willing to be with y’all.'”

The team shared a video on social media calling for social justice, but Jones was conspicuously absent.

No Cowboys player ever has protested during the national anthem, but it seems unlikely that continues this season.

Poe took a knee after President Trump called NFL players who kneel “sons of bitches.” Poe played for the Falcons in 2017 when he and Grady Jarrett knelt before the Falcons’ Week Three game.

Poe signed with the Cowboys in the offseason and said he is “definitely leaning toward” kneeling this season.

“To be honest, if I did kneel, how could somebody say they don’t understand it for what it is? If you don’t understand it, then you just don’t want to know it,” Poe said.

Poe said new head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula have voiced support for the fight against systemic racism during Zoom meetings. He would love to hear from Jones.

“Haven’t talked to Jerry at all,” Poe said. “I hope he comes out and shows his support. You are an owner of an NFL team. You get what I’m saying? The majority of this team are these people that are being oppressed. So even if you are not going to be in the forefront, we need to know we have your support in that type of way.”