Eagles allowing season ticket holders to opt out of 2020

Getty Images

The Eagles have joined the growing list of teams that are allowing season ticket holders to opt out of 2020 and pick up in 2021 with no penalty.

“As our preparations for the 2020 season continue, please know that we are working closely with league and government officials to make all necessary adjustments with the health and safety of our fans, employees, players and community as our top priority,” the Eagles wrote to season ticket holders, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “We have been discussing and will continue to plan for all possible scenarios, but in order to facilitate new policies and safety measures, we are anticipating certain seating areas to be unavailable. As many teams have also communicated in recent weeks, there is a chance we will have to significantly reduce the stadium’s seating capacity.

“At this time, you may have questions about how that would impact your experience as a season ticket member. We will communicate more information as the season approaches and our plans take shape.

“We understand that, even with safety measures in place, you may have concerns about attending games in person. As such, we would like to offer you the option to defer your season tickets for the 2020 season. If you choose this option, we will pause your account for 2020 and resume your account in 2021 with the same seat locations you would have had in 2020. If applicable, your SBL and any other ticket or club seat license agreement will remain in effect and you will resume season ticket purchases in 2021.”