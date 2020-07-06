Falcons hire two women for scouting roles

Getty Images

The Falcons hired two women for roles in their scouting department, the latest moves toward diversity in that business this offseason.

According to Lindsay Jones of TheAthletic.com, the Falcons hired Kjahna O and Shelly Harvey as full-time employee in the personnel department.

They will each complete a rotation in scouting assistant and scouting coordinator jobs.

They’re the third and fourth females hired for full-time personnel roles this offseason, along with Hannah Burnett of the Giants and Kathleen Wood of the Browns.