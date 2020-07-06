FC Dallas bows out of MLS return due to positive test results

Getty Images

American sports leagues like to think they’re always in control of their situations. As they try to resume or commences seasons, each is being periodically reminded that, when it comes to a pandemic, the virus controls the situation.

Case in point: As Major League Soccer tries to resume its season, FC Dallas has bowed out. Via ESPN.com, the club has experienced a total of 14 positive cases — 13 players and one coach.

The team was due to face the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday. Dallas has now pulled out of that match, and all others it would have played.

The even is scheduled to run from July 8 through August 11. It will commence with one fewer team.