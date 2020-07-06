Lamar Jackson intends to proceed with third annual “Funday with LJ” (waiver required)

Getty Images

Pandemic be damned, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson intends to proceed with his third annual “Funday with LJ” event in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Florida.

Jackson has posted an advertisement for the event on Instagram. On Saturday, July 11 and Sunday, July 12, Jackson will host local children and family members at McNair Park for six hours on each day.

“Come have some fun in the sun,” the ad says, explaining that there will be go-karts, a rock climbing wall, a 7-on-7 flag football game, two water slides, an obstacle course, a game truck, and a food truck.

“Don’t miss out,” the ad declares, with three caveats: (1) adults must wear masks; (2) Lamar won’t be signing autographs “as his main focus will be to have an awesome time with the children”; and (3) a waiver must be signed for children to participate in any event.

Lamar is the reigning league MVP. A franchise quarterback with an unlimited ceiling. And, in any year other than 2020, this is a great gesture. But it’s questionable, to say the least, for any NFL player to proceed with something like this during a pandemic. Especially in Florida.

The mere fact that Jackson will require a waiver to be signed for any children who participate in the event underscores that the event carries a very real risk. The best way to manage that risk would be to postpone the event to 2021.

Here’s hoping that someone with the Ravens will try to get Lamar to think twice about creating an irresistible temptation for what could become a mini-superspreader event in Pompano Beach. It’s an unnecessary and avoidable risk for everyone associated with it, and a less-than-ideal example for others to potentially emulate, at a time when it’s increasingly critical for everyone to take the virus far more seriously than they have.

Moreover, this kind of behavior from star athletes and role models sends an unmistakable message that the situation isn’t a very big deal, which has contributed to it becoming a much bigger deal than it ever had to be.