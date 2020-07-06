Nike won’t feature Washington gear until name changes

Getty Images

Last week, Nike contributed to the economic pressure that caused Washington owner Daniel Snyder to retreat from his all-caps-never position on changing the team name. Nike will continue to apply the pressure until the name changes.

On Friday, TheAthletic.com reported that Nike will not feature Washington gear until the name changes. By Thursday night, Nike had expunged Washington from its website.

Making Nike’s position even more stunning is that Nike has served as the league’s official uniform provider since 2012.

Per the report, Nike anticipates that a change will be made “soon,” because time will be needed to remake jerseys and provide them to distributors. It’s unclear whether Nike would remove the inventory of jerseys using the current team name or whether Nike will allow the jerseys to be sold — and there could be a run on those jerseys as fans who support the current name try to get merchandise bearing the name while they still can.