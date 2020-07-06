Nike won’t feature Washington gear until name changes

Posted by Mike Florio on July 6, 2020, 8:52 AM EDT
Last week, Nike contributed to the economic pressure that caused Washington owner Daniel Snyder to retreat from his all-caps-never position on changing the team name. Nike will continue to apply the pressure until the name changes.

On Friday, TheAthletic.com reported that Nike will not feature Washington gear until the name changes. By Thursday night, Nike had expunged Washington from its website.

Making Nike’s position even more stunning is that Nike has served as the league’s official uniform provider since 2012.

Per the report, Nike anticipates that a change will be made “soon,” because time will be needed to remake jerseys and provide them to distributors. It’s unclear whether Nike would remove the inventory of jerseys using the current team name or whether Nike will allow the jerseys to be sold — and there could be a run on those jerseys as fans who support the current name try to get merchandise bearing the name while they still can.

11 responses to “Nike won’t feature Washington gear until name changes

  1. Legally I’m pretty sure the skins have a lawsuit. Nike can’t decide what team gear they chcose to sell. What’s next no cowboys because they don’t like the color of the star, no giant sells because smaller people are offended. They took a poll and the sharks are offended they sell dolphin material. Nike just cost the team money and they don’t have the power to determine this.

  2. Nike. The company that uses Chinese kids to produce their product in sweatshops for pennys a day. This is rich!

  3. Thank goodness someone has the stones to take a stand on something that should have been done 50 years ago.

  4. This has to violate some part of Nike’s deal with the NFL. If I were Dan Snyder, I’d look into suing Nike for breach of contract and work on finding another merchandising partner to sell the Redskins brand going forward.

  6. This provides a good bit of evidence of who runs this country-Big Business! Nothing got done until Nike, Pepsi & Fedex steeped into the conversation and within 3 days Snyder is open to changing the name after over 20 yeas of refusing to even consider it.

  7. 2020 – where a pro sports team name is more offensive than slave labour and price gauging. Big business has always been in charge, but now it is Big Business + The Internet that directs society. It shocks me to no end that people are okay with this.

  8. carloswlassiter says:
    July 6, 2020 at 9:09 am
    Thank goodness someone has the stones to take a stand on something that should have been done 50 years ago.

    ===============================================================================

    if you believe their stance has to do with anything other than money, you are a lost cause.

  9. If I was Snyder, I would petition the leauge NOT to use Nike after the name change. Boycotts work both ways.

  10. eaglesgreen7 says:

    July 6, 2020 at 9:08 am

    Legally I’m pretty sure the skins have a lawsuit. Nike can’t decide what team gear they chcose to sell. What’s next no cowboys because they don’t like the color of the star, no giant sells because smaller people are offended. They took a poll and the sharks are offended they sell dolphin material. Nike just cost the team money and they don’t have the power to determine this.
    ——–
    I’m gonna venture to say they dont have a lawsuit. Without seeing the actual contracts theres no way of knowing it’s just playing armchair lawyer but 1st I’d be very surprised if this wasnt ran by Nike lawyers ahead of time. 2nd I’d venture to say there is some type of morality clause in the contract which Nike would cite as the reason for pulling the merchandise. 3rd I’m sure this is where people will cite that was the team name when the contract was signed but that makes little difference if something wasnt considered offensive before but they consider it offensive now.

